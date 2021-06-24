Brazil's Environment Minister Ricardo Salles Resigns

The official had led the negotiations with the U.S. for Brazill to be granted $1 billion in advance to tackle deforestation, but after the Salles corruption scandal the dialogues are at a standstill.

Brazil's Environment Minister Ricardo Salles resigned on Wednesday amid a Supreme Court probe over his role in stopping a police inquiry about illegal logging in the Amazon rainforest.

Salles has been accused of allowing illegal good exports and it had been heavily criticized by activists for allowing deforestation to increase during his term. Last month the police raided some properties linked to Salles.

Las divergencias sobre el principal titular de esta mañana explican la estrategia de comunicación de Bolsonaro: silenciar una bomba por corrupción en el gobierno con la destitución de un ministro que ya estaba para echar hace rato. https://t.co/pRcsThfdlL pic.twitter.com/OdGZ4HgoGK — Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR) June 24, 2021

"The divergences over the main headline this morning explain Bolsonaro's communication strategy: silencing a bomb for corruption in the government with the removal of a minister who was already in the works for a long time."

Environmental activists have celebrated Salle's resignation. However, they remarked that the new official appointed, Joaquim Alvaro Pereira Leite, former secretary of the Amazon and Environmental Service has a well-known public record of relationships with the farmer sectors, which exploitative practices have been addressed as a root cause of deforestation in the world´s largest rainforest.