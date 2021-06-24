    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Brazil

Brazil's Environment Minister Ricardo Salles Resigns

  • The official had led the negotiations with the U.S. for Brazill to be granted $1 billion in advance to tackle deforestation.

    The official had led the negotiations with the U.S. for Brazill to be granted $1 billion in advance to tackle deforestation. | Photo: Twitter/ @BrazilianReport

Published 24 June 2021
Opinion

The official had led the negotiations with the U.S. for Brazill to be granted $1 billion in advance to tackle deforestation, but after the Salles corruption scandal the dialogues are at a standstill. 

Brazil's Environment Minister Ricardo Salles resigned on Wednesday amid a Supreme Court probe over his role in stopping a police inquiry about illegal logging in the Amazon rainforest.

RELATED:

Brazil: Ex-President Lula Offers Exclusive Interview to teleSUR

Salles has been accused of allowing illegal good exports and it had been heavily criticized by activists for allowing deforestation to increase during his term. Last month the police raided some properties linked to Salles.

"The divergences over the main headline this morning explain Bolsonaro's communication strategy: silencing a bomb for corruption in the government with the removal of a minister who was already in the works for a long time."

The official had led the negotiations with the U.S. for Brazill to be granted $1 billion in advance to tackle deforestation, but after Salles corruption scandal, the dialogues remain at a standstill. This the official rejects all acusations.

Environmental activists have celebrated Salle's resignation. However, they remarked that the new official appointed, Joaquim Alvaro Pereira Leite, former secretary of the Amazon and Environmental Service has a well-known public record of relationships with the farmer sectors, which exploitative practices have been addressed as a root cause of deforestation in the world´s largest rainforest. 

Tags

Brazil Environmental crisis Amazon

People

Ricardo Salles

Al Jazzera, Brazilian Report
by teleSUR/esf-
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.