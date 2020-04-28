Brazil's Consumer Confidence Levels Hit 15-Year-Low

In April, the ISA fell over 10 points to 65.6 points, the lowest figure since December 2016, while the IE fell to a record-low 55 points. According to the FGV, one of the most significant reductions was in the intention to purchase durable goods in the near future.

Consumer confidence levels in Brazil fell to their lowest in 15 years in April, according to the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV).

The FGV's Consumer's Confidence Index (ICC) fell to 58.2 points in April, marking the lowest level ever registered since the indicator was established in 2005. Previously, the lowest level was recorded as 64.9 points in December 2015.

The indicator measures confidence on a zero to 200 scale, with any figures below 100 indicating low confidence levels. The ICC consists of two indicators: the Current Scenario Index (ISA), which measures perception of the current economic situation, and the Expectations Index (IE), which measures perspectives for the near future.

In April, the ISA fell over 10 points to 65.6 points, the lowest figure since December 2016, while the IE fell to a record-low 55 points. According to the FGV, one of the most significant reductions was in the intention to purchase durable goods in the near future.

Brazil's economy has been severely affected by COVID-19. The Brazilian central bank's Focus Survey conducted in February estimated a growth rate of over 2 percent, but now estimates have been updated to show a contraction of 3.34 percent.

Brazil's gross domestic product grew by 1.1 percent in 2019.