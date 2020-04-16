Brazil's COVID-19 Denialist President Fired His Health Minister

"It has been 60 days of this battle. I am tired," the Health Minister Mandetta acknowledged.

After the media reported extensively on differences of opinion within the Brazilian government regarding quarantine, President Jair Bolsonaro called Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta for an extraordinary meeting at the government headquarters on Thursday afternoon. He was removed from office today.

"I have just heard from President Jair Bolsonaro the notice of my resignation from the Health Ministry. I want to thank the opportunity... to improve the health of Brazilians and plan the fight against the pandemic, which is the great challenge that our healthcare system faces," Mandetta tweeted.

Previously, in the morning, Mandetta made statements to journalists announcing his imminent departure from government and warned that the challenge will be to minimize the impacts of the change of officials.

"It has been 60 days of this battle. I am tired," the Health Minister said as local media interpreted that his fatigue was because of his confrontation with Bolsonaro's understanding of how the epidemiological situation should be managed.

Bolsonaro limoge son ministre de la Santé, un médecin pro-confinement, en pleine crise du #Covid_19. Le #Brésil, pays le plus touché d'Amérique Latine semble, semble pourtant loin d'avoir atteint le pic de la pandémie. Le coronavirus progresse au milieu du désordre politique. pic.twitter.com/sMUWfrJ1cS — Pierre Ausseill (@PierreAusseill) April 16, 2020

"Bolsonaro fires his Health Minister, a doctor in favor of containment, amid ​​​​​​​the COVID-19 crisis. Brazil, the most affected country in Latin America, seems to be far from having reached the peak of the pandemic. The coronavirus is progressing amid political turmoil."

Unofficially, it emerged that the far-right President will appoint an oncologist, Nelson Teich, as the new Health Minister, with whom he has already held a meeting at the Planalto Palace.

In anticipation of what could be a relaxation of future federal policies to prevent COVID-19, which is something that Bolsonaro would wait for, the Atlas company investigated the attitudes of Brazilians towards their rulers.

In a sample of 2,000 people obtained between April 12 and April 14, 76.2 percent of citizens disagree with the removal of Minister Mandetta, 13.7 percent wanted his resignation, and 10.1 percent did not respond.