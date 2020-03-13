Brazil's Bolsonaro is Covid-19 Positive in His First Test

The Brazilian delegation was in contact with President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago last week.

According to both local media and international news agencies, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for Covid-19.

The 64-year far-right politician appeared on Thursday on a Facebook live wearing a mask on his face.

His initial test was carried out after the arrival of the Brazilian delegation from the United States.

Bolsonaro was in contact with his communication secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, who also tested positive for the disease.​​​​​​ This top official was also in contact with President Donald Trump.

Between late afternoon and early Wednesday evening, the group started receiving calls from the Presidency's office asking that in case of any symptoms, make the statement immediately and look for a military hospital in Brasilia to do the tests.

So far, the Planalto Presidential Palace has not officially confirmed the results of the Covid-19 test of Bolsonaro, a former captain who turns 65 on March 21st.

In the middle of Friday morning, through social media, Bolsonaro argued that his "second" Covid-19 test had been negative. The Brazilians took this information with skepticism.

Meanwhile, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who participated in events with Bolsonaro, tested Covid-19 positive.

“It is confirmed that I have the coronavirus,” Suarez acknowledged.