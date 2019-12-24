Brazil's Bolsonaro Hospitalized After Falling in Bathroom

Bolsonaro will remain in the armed forces’ hospital under observation for 6-12 hours, the statement said.

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, fell at his presidential residence in the capital Brasilia on Monday and was taken to a hospital for a scan, according to a statement.

Bolsonaro's office said the President fell in his bathroom, but did not specify the reason for his fall. The far-right leader was then rushed to the hospital, where the medical staff conducted a CT scan of his head.

"President Jair Bolsonaro fell at the Alvorada Palace. He was treated by the medical team of the Presidency of the Republic and taken to the Armed Forces Hospital," a presidential spokesman said in a statement published by the G1 news portal.

The scan found no evidence of any problems, the president’s office said in a statement.

According to the statement, Bolsonaro was given a cranial CT scan, "which did not detect any changes."

Institutional Security Minister Augusto Heleno arrived at the hospital shortly after the presidential convoy and told Globo television that Bolsonaro "is fine," but must remain under observation.

Bolsonaro will remain in the armed forces’ hospital under observation for 6-12 hours, the statement said.