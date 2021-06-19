Brazilians Protest Against Bolsonaro's COVID-19 Mismanagement

Protesters called on the conservative Lower House's chairman Arthur Lira to accept the impeachment requests against Bolsonaro.

On Saturday, Brazil's leftist political parties and social organizations called on Brazilians to protest against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro for his mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Brazil Popular and Fearless People Fronts, the Workers' Party (PT), trade unions and student organizations are supporting the demonstrations in over 450 cities.

Protesters called on the conservative Lower House's chairman Arthur Lira to respect the popular will and accept the impeachment requests against Bolsonaro.

They demand also an immediate response to stop the wave of deaths and the economic crisis provoked by the pandemic, which has plunged 59 percent of the Brazilian population into food insecurity.

Hundreds of Indigenous peoples are marching in Brasilia against President Bolsonaro. It's one of more than 400 protests in cities around the world today & it's part of their ongoing occupation of #Brazil's capital in defense of their rights & land.

Demonstrations of support take place also in Canada, the U.S., most European capitals, and in Argentina, where protesters gathered in front of the Brazilian Embassy.

Brazil's ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2003-2011) called on citizens to take part in the demonstrations and demand justice for the death of their relatives and friends.

As of Saturday morning, the South American nation had confirmed 17,802,176 COVID-19 cases and 498,621 related fatalities.

