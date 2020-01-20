Brazilians March in Memory of 272 People Killed Last Year

The marchers from the Movement of People Affected by Dams (MAB) will have a meetng with former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Hundreds of people are participating in a march on Monday that will begin in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte and end in the municipality of Brumadinho. This march is being conducted in memory of the 272 people that died as a result of the collapsed dam in Córrego do Feijao, on January 25, 2019.

The march in honor of the victims of that tragedy will last six days, as the participants intend to arrive on Saturday, January 25th, to commemorate the one year anniversary of the tragedy.

More than 350 residents affected by this tragedy will travel an estimated 300 kilometers from Belo Horizonte, capital of the state of Minas Gerais, in southeastern Brazil.

The activity will pass through the towns of Pompéu, Sao Joaquim de Bicas, Juatuba and Betim (Citrolândia). In these cities, there will be debates, seminars, public events and cultural activities.

On Friday, January 24, in Citrolândia, the protesters, grouped in the Movement of People Affected by Dams (MAB), will hold a meeting in which the former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will participate.

On January 25, 2019, a mining dam with sewage from the Córrego de Feijao mine, owned by the Vale SA mine, collapsed, causing the largest environmental disaster in Brazil.

After the dam collapsed, tons of mud and mining waste razed everything in its path, leaving a balance of 272 dead and unquantifiable material damage.