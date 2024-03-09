Brazilian Supreme Court Sentences 15 People Accused of Coup

Since the beginning of the trials of those involved in the coup try on January 8 of 2023, the Supreme Court has already condemned 130 defendants.

The Supreme Federal Court (STF) of Brazil condemned on Friday 15 other defendants to participate in the coup acts that took place on January 8, 2023 in order to prevent the swearing in of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as president of the South American nation.

By majority of votes, the ministers (judges) applied penalties ranging from 14 to 17 years in prison to the defendants, who are guilty for criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d'état, qualified damage and deterioration of public property, according with local media.

Alexandre de Moraes determina que os ACUSADOS da Tentativa de GOLPE DE ESTADO, como Bolsonaro, Ânderson Torres, Valdemar Costa Neto e o general Paulo Sérgio, ESTÃO IMPEDIDOS de Participar de Eventos das Forças Armadas e Polícias Militares, sobe pena de serem presos… pic.twitter.com/MLoFK7dHFh — Na Mira do Repórter. (@BrasilPost13) March 9, 2024

The post reads: Alexandre de Moraes determines that those ACCUSED of the COUP DE STATE ATTEMPT, such as Bolsonaro, Ânderson Torres, Valdemar Costa Neto and General Paulo Sérgio, ARE PREVENTED from Participating in Armed Forces and Military Police Events, with the penalty of being preventively arrested and waiting the trial in jail.

The prosecutor Alexandre de Moraes recalled that a climate conducive to a rupture of the constitutional order was generated from a "concentration of people in camps, not only in Brasilia, but throughout the country, with the intention of provoking a mutiny among those subjected to the military regime".

The trial, that took place in a virtual way, the ministers Flávio Dino, Luiz Fux, Dias Toffoli, Cármen Lúcia and Gilmar Mendes supported the rapporteur of the case, Alexandre de Moraes, while Cristiano Zanin and Edson Fachin supported the report with reservations and proposed a lesser penalty.

Since the beginning of the trials of those involved in the coup try on January 8 of 2023, the Supreme Court has already condemned 130 defendants.