Brazilian Supreme Annuls Evidence Against Ecuadorian Jorge Glas

"The Brazilian justice has just annulled the evidence against him for having been fabricated, manipulated, and directed," former President Correa stressed.

On Thursday, the Brazilian Supreme Court (STF) annulled the evidence presented by the Odebrecht company against former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas.

"The annulment is based on the fact that the evidence was delivered without judicial authorization and without respecting due legal process," Juscogens law firm reported, stressing that the Citizen Revolution militant was unjustly sentenced to prison in Ecuador.

Previously, this Brussels-based defense attorneys challenged the validity of the Odebrecht case's evidence through litigation in the Brazilian supreme court.

The Brazilian Supreme Court's decision casts a critical light on the fight against corruption in Latin America as well as on the tactics employed by Odebrecht, a company that admitted paying over US$700 million in bribes, Juscogens recalled.



Dias Toffoli anula prueba contra exvicepresidente de Ecuador, Jorge Glas, en escándalo de Odebrecht. El ministro de Brasil también ordenó al Ministerio de Justicia que remita la decisión al gobierno de Ecuador.

The tweet reads, "Dias Toffoli annuls Odebrecht scandal's evidence against former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas. The Brazilian Judge also ordered the Justice Ministry to forward the decision to the Ecuadorian government."

Jorge Glas, who served as vice presidency from 2013 to 2017, was in prison for about five years. In April 2022, however, he was provisionally released under precautionary measures.

The case of this politician is not isolated. For the last two decades, Latin American leftist leaders have been persecuted through a "Lawfare" that uses the media and the justice system to drive them out of political life. This happened, for example, with Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner in Argentina and Lula da Silva in Brazil.

"The Odebrecht case against Jorge Glas was based on the false testimony of an admittedly corrupt Conciencao Santos as well as on evidence presented in the Lava Jato case in Brazil," former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa tweeted.

"Brazilian justice has just annulled the evidence against Jorge - including Santos' testimony - for having been fabricated, manipulated, and directed. The farce is over!," he added.

