Brazilian Students Strike Against Bolsonaro's Budget Cuts

On Tuesday, young Brazilians called for marches in dozens of Brazilian cities to reject far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, demand "Education, Transportation, and Democracy," and show their support for Workers' Party presidential candidate Lula da Silva.

The Brazilian Union of University Students (UBES), the National Union of Students (UNE) and the National Association of Post-Graduates (ANPG) are carrying out protests in 21 states and the Federal District.

"One, two, three! Out with Bolsonaro, the enemy of Brazil!" was one of the chants that resounded in the student marches.

Thousands of citizens are mobilized against the US$460 million budget cut made by the Education Ministry at the beginning of October. This decision has immediate consequences on the functioning of Brazilian educational facilities.

“It is unacceptable that educational institutions suffer budget cuts one after another. The Bolsonaro administration does not have a project to treat them as strategic entities for the country's development,” UNE President Bruna Brelaz said.

Na Bahia os estudantes já ocupam as ruas de Salvador nesse #18O para defender a universidade pública.

Quem vai dar a resposta a bolsonaro, somos nós, estudantes brasileiros!#18Opelaeducacao #somospelaeducacao #ForaBolsonaro pic.twitter.com/pwil63YEnw — UNIÃO NACIONAL DOS ESTUDANTES ��✊�� (@uneoficial) October 18, 2022

The tweet reads, "On Oct. 18, students take to the streets of Bahia, Salvador, to defend the public university. We, the Brazilian students, will be the ones to fight back against Bolsonaro!"

"Bolsonaro thought it would be a good idea to confiscate education money to put it in the secret budget... We reject that action. We will beat Bolsonaro!"

The ANPG pointed out that the “Brazilian science and education are being sacrificed because of the destruction that the federal government causes in the system of knowledge production and scientific and technological development.”

"We want a president who cares about education! Lula created 181 college campuses and 422 federal institutes. How many universities did Bolsonaro create? None!," Brelaz stressed, noting that university students supported the Workers' Party leader in the second round that It will take place on October 30.