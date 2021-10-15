Brazilian Prosecutor Accuses 'Jacarezinho Massacre' Killer Cops

To hide what happened, the policemen placed a grenade, a pistol and a magazine at the scene and said this material belonged to the victim.

On Friday, the Rio de Janeiro Prosecutor established a formal accusation against two policemen who participated in an operation in the Jacarezinho favela which left 27 civilians dead in May.

The Prosecutor's Office holds they murdered Omar Pereira, mounted false evidence, and removed the body from the crime scene. To hide what happened, the policemen placed a grenade, a pistol and a magazine at the scene and said this material belonged to the victim.

"While exercising public functions and abusing legal authority, the defendants changed the investigation site and provided evidence through illegal means... so as to forge a scene," the Prosecutor's Office said, as reported by local outlet Pleno News.

"The crime was committed when the victim, who was unarmed and had a bullet in his foot, was trapped in a children's bedroom... then the police responsible for the shooting and another agent removed the body from the site," outlet Ultimo Segundo recalled.

The Jacarezinho massacre's crimes are being analyzed on a case-by-case basis. Therefore, the Prosecutor's Office could file new complaints against other police officers.

On May 6, the Rio de Janeiro police carried out an anti-drug operation in a poor neighborhood for 9 consecutive hours. During this period, the officers carried out extrajudicial executions, abused detainees, destroyed evidence and committed other crimes, which were recorded in the testimonies of the residents and the complaints of international human rights organizations.

Previously, however, in June 2020, the Supreme Court banned police operations in the favelas due to abuses committed by police officers, who were responsible for at least 65 deaths during the quarantine.