Brazilian Presidential Campaign on TV and Radio Resumes

On Friday, the Superior Electoral Tribunal authorized the resumption of the political campaign by radio and television from Oct. 7 to Oct. 28

During this period, presidential candidates Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro will be free to put forward their proposals before the second round to be held on Oct. 30. Brazilian laws guarantee both candidates equal times for the transmission of their political messages.

At a free television presentation, the Workers' Party candidate Lula da Silva appeared in the living room of a house claiming that 60 percent of Brazilians "no longer" accept the far-right president Jair Bolsonaro.

"The time to recover hope, democracy, and peace has arrived," Lula stressed, affirming without losing his smile that Bolsonaro "means a disaster in the economy."

Lula venceu o primeiro turno com mais de 57 milhões de votos. Agora estamos ainda mais fortes, com apoios de todas as partes do país. Assista o primeiro programa do segundo turno e vamos em frente com o #BrasildaEsperança! #EquipeLula pic.twitter.com/Abb0MOWX8J — Lula 13 (@LulaOficial) October 7, 2022

The tweet reads, "Lula won the first round with over 57 million votes. Now, with the support of the entire country, we are even stronger. Watch the second round's first TV program and let's go ahead with Brazil of Hope!"

The Workers' Party leader proposed "gathering" the best of Brazil and cited the support received from other political figures, who have joined the "Campaign in Defense of Democracy," despite the fact that they were rivals of Lula in the past.

Among those supports, Lula mentioned Simone Tebet, a senator who aspired to the presidency for a center-right coalition, which did not make it to the second round because she obtained only 4 percent of the valid votes.

In contrast to the joy emanating from Lula's advertisements, Bolsonaro took advantage of his five minutes to exalt the national flag, repeat his traditional odes to "patriotism," and claim the role of country's savior.