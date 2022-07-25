Brazilian Party Makes Jair Bolsonaro’s Candidacy Official

Representatives of the Liberal Party of Brazil unanimously confirmed the candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro for the October presidential elections.



The Liberal Party of Brazil (PLB) made official on Sunday the candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro for the presidential elections in Brazil to be held next October 2. The official act to announce his candidacy took place in a gymnasium in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the PLB press release, the representatives of the political group unanimously confirmed Jair Bolsonaro's candidacy. It was also revealed that the candidate for vice-president will be General Waltter Braga Neto.

During his speech at the event, the now PLB candidate lashed out at the Brazilian Supreme Court and recalled the knife attack of which he was the victim during a campaign rally held on September 6, 2019, in the city of Juiz de Fora, in the state of Minas Gerais.

Jair Bolsonaro said in front of nearly 12,000 supporters that every day when he gets up he prays to God so that the Brazilian people never experience "the pains of communism."

President of #Brazil Jair #Bolsonaro speaks during the #Liberal Party national convention after being officially appointed as candidate for re-election at Maracanazinho gymnasium in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil's presidential #elections will be held on October 2.

��: @budamendes pic.twitter.com/XZ8kGuWl8p — Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) July 24, 2022

In Brazil, since presidential reelection was instituted in 1997, all presidents who ran for a second term were elected.

However, the current Brazilian president appears in second place in all electoral polls, surpassed by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who formalized his candidacy for the Workers' Party.

The first round of elections in Brazil is scheduled for October 2 and the second round, if necessary, will be held on October 30.