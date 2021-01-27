Brazilian PSOL Party Denounces Attack on Transgender Councilor

The Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL) of Brazil, from its official Twitter account, denounced Wednesday the attack committed against the co-councilor of the City Council of Sao Paulo by the Bancada Feminista of that organization, Carolina Iara.

"Carolina Iara, co-councilor of PSOL in Sao Paulo elected in 2020 by the Feminist Bancada, suffered an attack this morning from Tuesday to Wednesday (27). Two shots were fired at Carol's house," states the message of the organization mentioned above.

In the note, PSOL adds that "the images were obtained by a security camera that shows a white car, with tinted windows, parked in front of the house of the co councilor for approximately three minutes, between 02H07 and 02H10. The neighbors confirm that this was the moment when the shots were fired."

For its part, the Feminist Bench of PSOL demanded the "immediate investigation" of the crime, "because we cannot allow a black, trans, and intersex woman to be silenced with violence. Fascist will not pass. All solidarity for Carolina Iara."

At the same time, the political grouping denounced that the attack "was a political crime, for all that the co councilor represents as a leader of trans people's movements."



SOLIDARIEDADE À CAROLINA IARA!

Carolina Iara (@CarolinaIarade1) nossa covereadora do PSOL em São Paulo, eleita pela Bancada Feminista, sofreu um atentado na madrugada de ontem: deram dois tiros para dentro de sua casa. pic.twitter.com/lSRkeoxWpL — Bancada Feminista do PSOL (@bfeministapsol) January 27, 2021

Likewise, the PSOL in its official website refers that the "Bancada Feminista had the seventh-largest vote in the city of São Paulo in the municipal elections of 2020, with 46,267 votes."

In turn, the party organization pointed out that "the collective mandate" of which Carolina Iara is part "is also represented (...) by Silvia Ferraro, Paula Nunes, Dafne Sena, and Natália Chaves."

The Bancada Feminista, in its official Facebook account, defines itself as "mothers, blacks, workers, and trans. We are a feminist pre-candidacy for truth in Sao Paulo based on eco-socialism and in defense of the interests of working-class women."