Brazilian Indigenous Leader Merong Kamaka Found Dead

“He'll continue to live in our hearts and struggle because our struggle is the only thing we have to inherit,” legislator Xakriaba stressed.

On Monday, Merong Kamakã, the leader of the recovered Kamakã Mongoio territory, was found dead in the Belo Horizonte Metropolitan Region.

Although the first police reports indicate that the cause of his death was suicide, the Minas Gerais Civil Police continues to investigate the case, which has shocked Brazilian human rights defenders, environmental activists, and progressive politicians.

The National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples (FUNAI) mourned the death of the chief of the Pataxo-hã-hã-hãe people, who was a committed and active activist.

"Besides leading actions in favor of his people's rights, Merong fought in defense of the territories of other communities, such as Kaingang, Xokleng, and Guarani,” FUNAI recalled.

Mataram mais um irmão!

Tristeza, indignação e revolta. Cacique Merong, do Povo Pataxó-hã-hã-hãe, foi encontrado morto na Kamakã Mongoió, uma das áreas retomadas pelos indígenas em Brumadinho, da qual a Vale tenta expulsar a comunidade indígena.

pic.twitter.com/59b0GZzrzT — ��Porã ( Humanista) ���� �� (@LilliunAzules) March 4, 2024

The text reads, "They killed another brother! Sadness, indignation, and revolt. Merong, the chief of the Pataxo-ha-ha-hae People, was found dead in Kamaa Mongoio, one of the areas that the Indigenous peoples recovered in Brumadinho, from where the mining company Vale is trying to expel the Indigenous community."

“Merong will continue to live in our hearts and struggle because our struggle is the only thing we have to inherit... We are together. Merong Kamakã is present!” stated Celia Xakriaba, a national legislator from the Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL).

"My solidarity with the Chief Merong's family and friends. His fight will not be in vain," said Workers' Party legislator Macae Evaristo, who also demanded an exhaustive investigation.

“Despite a long journey in resistance against violence in Indigenous areas, Merong died very young and full of dreams,” the National Confederation of Family Farmers and Family Entrepreneurs of Brazil (CONAFER) said.