News > Latin America

Brazilian Business Leaders Defend the Electoral System

    Earlier in the week, 18 judges replied to Bolsonaro's allegations, defending Brazil's electoral system. | Photo: Twitter/ @ElectsWorld

Published 5 August 2021
The remarks come as Bolsonaro tried to sabotage the electronic vote and replace it with printed ballots, arguing that the electronic vote can cause fraud. Experts warn that Bolsonaro is trying to discredit the electoral system not to recognize a defeat amid plummeting popularity.

Brazilian business leaders and bank representatives release on Thursday a letter remarking that the upcoming 2022 elections will be respected. This, amid spread outrage over president Jair Bolsonaro's fraud allegations this week.

"The principle of a healthy democracy is that elections are held and all involved accept its results," the signatories highlighted. "Brazilian society is the guarantor of the constitution and will not accept authoritarian adventures," they added.

"The Supreme Court requested an investigation into Bolsonaro by Fake News from the Attorney General. In turn, the Supreme Electoral Court sent the Federal Police evidence that contrasts with Bolsonaro's complaints about an alleged attempt at electoral fraud in 2018."

The remarks come as Bolsonaro tried to sabotage the electronic vote and replace it with printed ballots, arguing that the electronic vote can cause fraud. Experts warn that amid plummeting popularity, Bolsonaro I trying to discredit the electoral system to not recognize a defeat.

Earlier in the week, 18 judges replied to Bolsonaro's allegations, defending Brazil's electoral system and the legitimacy of the electronic vote established in the country since the 1990s.

Brazil 2022 elections Jair Bolsonaro

People

Jair Bolsonaro

Reuters
by teleSUR/esf-MS
