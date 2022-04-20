Brazilian Army Intervened In Rousseff's Dismissal: Bolsonaro

Gen. Villas Boas was involved in the political crisis that led to the impeachment of President Rousseff, an economist who was tortured and imprisoned in her youth by the dictatorship.

On Tuesday, President Jair Bolsonaro revealed that the head of the Brazilian Army was linked to the political process that removed Dilma Rousseff from the presidency in 2016.

In an event to celebrate the "Army Day," the far-right politician once again praised the long-term benefits of the 1964 coup that installed a 21-year dictatorship and reviewed the role of the Armed Forces throughout Brazilian history.

While doing so, Bolsonaro revealed that the then head of the Army, Gen. Eduardo Villas Boas, was involved in the political crisis through which the Brazilian elites managed to remove President Rousseff, a leftist economist who was tortured and imprisoned in her youth by the dictatorship.

"The Army was present in all the difficult moments Brazil has gone through," Bolsonaro said, citing the repression of the 1935 communist movement, the 1964 coup d'état, and the 1986 transition to democracy as examples of those episodes.

Aproveitando o domingo de Páscoa para lembrar que o Bolsonaro foi simular um batizado no Rio Jordão durante o processo de impeachment da Dilma e enganou em peso a comunidade evangélica.



O vídeo circulava como a conversão dele



Sendo que até hoje ele se declara católico. pic.twitter.com/m3fKzBmzAO — JaIrme’s Apenas Calada Race (@jairmearrependi) April 17, 2022

The tweet reads, "Taking advantage of Easter Sunday to remember that Bolsonaro simulated a baptism in the Jordan River during Dilma's impeachment process and harshly deceived the evangelical community. This video circulated as a testimony of his conversion. He remains Catholic until the present day."

Former Capitan Bolsonaro then linked the 2016 crisis to his current adviser, Gen. Villas Boas, who was also at the event held in Brasilia. The political involvement of this character, however, did not stop there.

In 2018, when he was still head of the Army, Villas Boas threatened the Supreme Court when judges were considering granting habeas corpus to free former President Lula da Silva. The Worker's Party (PT) leader was accused of corruption during investigations into the "Car Wash" case.

Years later, however, the criminal cases against him were annulled by the Supreme Court due to evidence of legal manipulation and political persecution.