Brazil: Workers' Party Files Lawsuit Against Bolsonaro and Moro

The Workers' Party (PT) of Brazil filed a lawsuit against President Jair Bolsonaro and former Justice Minister Sergio Moro at the Supreme Federal Court (STF) on suspicions of prevarication, extortion and corruption.

According to the PT, those crimes were unveiled in the war of accusations between them on Friday, when Moro resigned to his post and Bolsonaro refuted his confessions.



Moro left his post after the president removed Federal Police Director Mauricio Valeixo without consulting him.



During his resignation speech, the former judge noted that he was promised carte blanche to work, but that did not happen.



Valeixo's dismissal added fuel to the fire between Bolsonaro and Moro, who threatened to resign if the police officer, his right arm, was fired, as it definitely happened.



When refuting Moro's accusations, Bolsonaro said that he had conditioned a change in the Federal Police's command on a nomination for a minister in the STF, considering that Minister Celso de Mello will retire by age in the second semester of 2020.