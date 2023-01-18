Brazil: Supreme Court Orders Prison of 140 Bolsonaro Supporters

On Friday, judges will announce the legal situation of 1,259 people who remain detained as a result of their participation in the attack on Brasilia.

On Wednesday, Brazil's Supreme Court ordered preventive detention for 140 far-right activists who were detained during the attempted coup d'état on January 8.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes determined that 140 supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro will remain in a preventive detention regime that does not stipulate a term for sentencing. In this way, the Court seeks to preserve public order.

The detainees will face charges related to participation in terrorist acts, destruction of public property, criminal association, violent abolition of the rule of law, coup d'état, and threat, persecution and incitement to crime.

On Friday, the Supreme Court will announce the legal situation of 1,259 people who remain detained as a result of their participation in the attack on the headquarters of the three branches in Brasilia.

Novo vídeo mostra dupla de policias legislativos tentando conter multidão de extremistas em 8 de Janeiro.



Um dos agentes é cercado, derrubado e agredido pelos bolsonaristas.



Assista ▶️

The tweet reads, "New video shows a couple of police officers trying to contain extremist crowds on Jan. 8. One of the agents is surrounded, shot down, and attacked by Bolsonarists."

On January 8, thousands of far-right activists, who do not accept Bolsonaro's defeat in the 2022 elections, invaded and destroyed the headquarters of Congress, the Supreme Court, and the Presidency.

Previously, they had been camping for over months at the gates of the barracks, from where they asked the military to carry out a coup against the Workers' Party leader Lula da Silva.

After the arrests made on Jan. 8, the authorities released 684 people who were in the attack on Brasilia, mainly because they were old, sick, or women with children.