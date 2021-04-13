Supreme Court Judge Bans Bolsonaro's Gun Access Reforms

The Brazilian president seeks to allow the carrying of up to two weapons per person and permit minors to use firearms for sport shooting.

Brazil’s Supreme Court (STF) Judge Rosa Weber on Monday suspended decrees that expand access to firearms and ammunition in another defeat for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

The decrees suspended were issued by Bolsonaro in February, and they would have come into force this Tuesday.

Weber vetoed the norm that increased from two to six the limit of firearms that citizens can acquire after obtaining a Registration Certificate.

It was also banned that hunters and shooters must prove physical and psychological fitness to acquire and carry a weapon through a report provided by any Brazilian psychologist registered in the Regional Council of Psychology.

Weber made that decision after Workers' Party (PT) and Socialist Party (PSOL) lawmakers questioned the constitutionality of the decrees that allowed minors to use a firearm for sport shooting. Bolsonaro’s decrees, which reformed Brazil’s Disarmament Statute approved in 2003, also allowed the carrying of up to two weapons per person. According to lawmakers, these norms pose a threat to people’s lives and safety, since they can prompt the upsurge of criminal gangs and paramilitary groups. Weber’s decision must be approved by the Supreme Court plenary to come into force.