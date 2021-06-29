Brazil Orders 120 Days Ban on Fires

Last year deforestation in the Amazon rainforest was the highest in the last 12 years, and this has increased by 25 percent in the first half of 2021.

Brazil ordered on Tuesday a 120 days ban on unauthorized outdoor fires for agricultural purposes; the measure aims to reduce deforestation ahead of the national burning season.

The move is not unprecedented, as the far-right president issued a similar decree for 60 days back in 2019. However, the decision comes as Brazil tries to persuade the U.S. to strike a millionaire deal to tackle deforestation, although the U.S. has said it wants to see results first.

El desierto ruralista o la Tierra Indígena Wawi, protegida 500 kisêdjês y tapayunas, en Mato Grosso.



El futuro se decide este miércoles en la Corte Suprema que vota el Marco Temporal, tesis del agronegocio para invalidar demarcaciones de tierras indígenas.



ft: Kamikia Kisedje pic.twitter.com/cwMv3INhpX — Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR) June 29, 2021

"The ruralist desert or the Wawi Indigenous Land, protected 500 kisêdjês and tapayunas, in Mato Grosso. The future is decided this Wednesday in the Supreme Court that votes the Temporary Framework, the thesis of agribusiness to invalidate boundaries of indigenous lands."

Bolsonaro also deployed the military to 26 municipalities reinforcing the decree, but these measures have proven inefficient in the past, according to several environmental organizations.