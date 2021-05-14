    • Live
Brazil Joins Humboldt Project for Continental Fiber Optic Cable

    Thus far Chile, Argentina, and Brazil have supported the project, sold as an "extraordinarily significant for regional integration." | Photo: Twitter/@Itamaraty_EN

Published 14 May 2021 (3 hours 44 minutes ago)
During the virtual meeting with Chilean Foreign Minister Andres Allamand, he said that Brazil´s participation would "boost the project" and contribute to its economic viability. 

On Friday, Brazil announced it would join the Humboldt project to construct a submarine fiber optic cable that will link South America with Asia and Oceania throughout the South Pacific.

Foreign Ministry Carlos Alberto Blanco highlighted that the project "aims to expand the connection between Brazil and other continents and is considered essential for the progress of connectivity in the region."

During the virtual meeting with Chilean Foreign Minister Andres Allamand, he said that Brazil's participation would "boost the project" and contribute to its economic viability.

Thus far, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil have supported the project, cast as "extraordinarily significant for regional integration." The officials expect that Paraguay and Bolivia will also participate.

