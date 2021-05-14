Brazil Joins Humboldt Project for Continental Fiber Optic Cable

Foreign Ministry Carlos Alberto Blanco highlighted that the project "aims to expand the connection between Brazil and other continents and is considered essential for the progress of connectivity in the region."
The event addressed the “Humboldt” fiber optic cable project, the first to connect South America to Oceania and Asia. Humboldt aims to expand the connection between Brazil and other continents and is considered essential for the progress of connectivity in the region. pic.twitter.com/qrWMPqUuDr