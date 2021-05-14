Brazil Joins Humboldt Project for Continental Fiber Optic Cable

During the virtual meeting with Chilean Foreign Minister Andres Allamand, he said that Brazil´s participation would "boost the project" and contribute to its economic viability.

On Friday, Brazil announced it would join the Humboldt project to construct a submarine fiber optic cable that will link South America with Asia and Oceania throughout the South Pacific.

Foreign Ministry Carlos Alberto Blanco highlighted that the project "aims to expand the connection between Brazil and other continents and is considered essential for the progress of connectivity in the region."

Thus far, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil have supported the project, cast as "extraordinarily significant for regional integration." The officials expect that Paraguay and Bolivia will also participate.