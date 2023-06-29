Brazil Hosts the 26th Sao Paulo Forum Meeting

Participants will analyze topics such as the decline of the U.S. dollar hegemony and the challenges for the Left resulting from the resurgence of neo-fascism.

From Thursday to Sunday, Brasilia will be the venue for the 26th edition of the Sao Paulo Forum, under the theme "Regional Integration for the Advancement of Latin American and Caribbean Sovereignty."

"Founded by Fidel Castro and Lula da Silva in 1990, the Foro de Sao Paulo begins today in Brasilia. It's the largest conference of leftist political parties, social movements and labor unions in Latin America & the Caribbean," recalled Brian Mier, teleSUR correspondent in Brazil.

This meeting brings together progressive organizations to discuss issues related to the defense of nature, Indigenous peoples, and national sovereignty in the region.

"Three years ago, the world was surprised by the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented the realization of our annual meetings. In 2023, however, we can finally resume our in-person activities," said the organizers.

Since the 2019 meeting in Caracas, "social and political forces of the continental left have been engaged in an intense struggle to defend the political, economic, and social rights of the people, while the pro-imperialist right takes the path of coup d'état and illegality."

A VERDADE SOBRE O FORO DE SÃO PAULO



Uma organização que nasceu para lutar pela democracia e justiça social na América Latina e Caribe.

E hoje se inicia a 26° reunião que tem como principal assunto o esforço de integração regional de nossos paíseshttps://t.co/fGpVXm5pCv pic.twitter.com/jv5w3vdyw8 — PT Brasil (@ptbrasil) June 29, 2023

The tweet says, "the truth about the Sao Paulo forum. An organization that was born to fight for democracy and social justice in Latin America and the Caribbean. Today, the 26th Meeting's main theme is our countries' regional integration."

"In our continent, culture and social knowledge are authentic expressions of identities, values, solidarity, unity, and rebellion. For this 26th Meeting, it is our duty to highlight the fundamental role of artists, intellectuals, and cultural activists alongside their people."

During this continental gathering, participants are expected to emphatically condemn the U.S. blockade against Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba. They will also discuss options for the defense of the Amazon.

Regarding contemporary geopolitical trends, the Sao Paulo Forum will organize discussions on topics such as the conflict in Ukraine, the stance of emerging countries against the U.S. dollar hegemony, and the challenges for the Left resulting from the resurgence of neo-fascism.