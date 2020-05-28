Brazil: Bolsonaro's Approval Ratings Take Another Hit

President Jair Bolsonaro's disapproval ratings grew by five points to 43 percent, the highest since the beginning of his government, according to a survey conducted by the Brazilian institute Datafolha on Thursday.

The survey involved 2,069 people from all regions of the country, aged 16 and over. According to Datafolha, 49 percent of the 16-24-year-olds surveyed disapproves his administration, while the 35-44-year-old group sits at 40 percent.

The survey is taking place at a difficult time for the South American nation, as the country is in the midst of a deep health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, something that influences Brazilians opinion of their president. "Among those who claim to be totally isolated, approval falls to 24 percent and disapproval is 50 percent," Datafolha reported.

���� | DataFolha publica el indice de aprobación de Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro se encuentra en su nivel más alto de desaprobación de su mandato. pic.twitter.com/u8G1x4AyQg — El Liberal Diario (@ElLiberalDiario) May 28, 2020

"DataFolha publishes Jair Bolsonaro's approval rating. Bolsonaro is at his highest level of disapproval of his mandate."

Besides, it is important to note that on April 22 the Federal Supreme Court published a video from a ministerial meeting, where Bolsonaro admitted to interfering with the Federal Police.

Because of this, the Brazilian institute reported that of the population that saw at least one fragment of the video, "53 percent disapproves Bolsonaro's government and 31 percent approves it.

Also, "the part of the population that never believes President Jair Bolsonaro's statements has increased from 38 to 44 percent. Meanwhile, the rate of those who sometimes trust the president has risen from 37 percent to 32 percent," the researcher said.

In addition, the study found that 37 percent of those interviewed believe that Bolsonaro "never behaves as a president should."