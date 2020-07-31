Brazil: COVID-19 Cases Increase, Bolsonaro Tours Country

Figures report that the city of Sao Paulo is the most affected, with 529,006 cases and 22,710 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 163,642 infections and 13,348 deaths

According to the Ministry of Health's daily report, the country registered 91,263 deaths, while the total number of infections rose to 2,610,102 cases.

After testing positive three times, President Jair Bolsonaro announced Thursday he is taking antibiotics for a lung infection and continues to downplay social distancing measures while resuming his work schedule.

He also said that his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, tested positive for COVID-19 alongside the Science and Technology Minister Marcos Pontes.

Despite the rise in cases, Brazil reopened this week its air traffic but extended for another 30 days the prohibition of entry by land or sea.

https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Brazil-Reopens-Its-Borders-to-Tourists-Arriving-by-Air-20200730-0003.html

"Today his wife and his fifth minister tested positive for Covid19. Yesterday, the country that he governs registered a record of 1.664 deaths by COVID-19 in 24 hours. In the next few days, 100.000 people will have lost their lives. He traveled to Piaui. Long live death."

COVID-19 figures report that the city of Sao Paulo is the most affected, with 529,006 cases and 22,710 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 163,642 infections and 13,348 deaths and Ceará with 171,468 positives and 7,661 deaths.

Brazil is the second country in the world most affected by COVID-19, both in deaths and cases, second only to the United States.