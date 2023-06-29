Brazil: Bolsonaro Might Lose Political Rights Until 2030

Should Jair Bolsonaro be found guilty, his party is preparing a bill to grant him amnesty for the electoral crimes committed during the 2022 presidential elections.

On Thursday, the Brazilian Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) postponed the trial against former President Jair Bolsonaro for alleged abuse of power, which could disqualify him until 2030.

Three out of seven judges voted against Bolsonaro, while only one absolved him. After nearly four and a half hours of hearing, Judge Alexandre de Moraes decided to suspend the meeting due to lack of time and resume the voting on Friday afternoon.

One more vote against Bolsonaro would form a majority to strip him of his political rights. Only Judge Raul Araujo rejected the disqualification of the far-right leader, who governed this South American country between January 2019 and January 2023.

His political future will be decided by the remaining three judges yet to vote, among them Kassio Nunes Marques, whose appointment as a member of the Supreme Court and consequently as a member of the Electoral Court was made by Bolsonaro.

��AGORA: Ex-presidente Bolsonaro é vaiado e xingado ao chegar no Rio de Janeiro: “Sai da minha cidade, bandido”.



“Inelegível”, “golpista”, “filha da puta”, gritaram pessoas no aeroporto Santos Dumont. pic.twitter.com/eM8xAST5MZ — CHOQUEI (@choquei) June 29, 2023

The tweet reads, "Former President Bolsonaro is booed and cursed upon arriving in Rio de Janeiro. At the Santos Dumont airport, people yelled at him: 'Get out of my city, bandit', 'Ineligible,' 'Coup plotter', “Son of a #'."

The judges who have voted so far absolved Gen. Walter Braga, who was Bolsonaro's running mate and is also accused of abuse of power during the 2022 campaign.

The central point of the trial is the meeting to which Bolsonaro summoned around fifty foreign ambassadors to the official residence of the Presidency on July 18, 2022. In that meeting, he severely discredited the electoral system and the impartiality of the Judiciary.

The instructor judge stated that during his meeting with the ambassadors, Bolsonaro made unfounded suspicions about the electronic voting machines that Brazil has been using without fraud allegations since 1996. The speech was illegally broadcasted by public television and his social media accounts.

A new study by Justiça Global & Terra de Direitos documents the murders of 169 human rights defendors in Brazil from 2019-2022. It blames then-Pres. Bolsonaro for encouraging violence against indigenous people, rural poor and other vulnerable groups. My story for @telesurenglish pic.twitter.com/gEeTIAiroe — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) June 16, 2023

Bolsonaro insists on his innocence and claims that he would like to run in the 2026 elections if he is not declared guilty in a trial that he has called "politically motivated" and "malicious."

On Thursday, the right-wing leader mentioned that if he is convicted by the Electoral Court, Congress could grant him an amnesty. "Amnesty is provided for in the democratic regime, and it is Parliament that decides," he told journalists.

The possibility of presenting a bill to grant him amnesty was raised by legislator Ubiratan Sanderson, a member of the Bolsonaro-controlled Liberal Party.

This bill provides for an amnesty for all politicians convicted of crimes in the 2022 elections, with the exception of those convicted of terrorism, torture, racism, and hate crimes.