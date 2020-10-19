79% of Brazilians Killed by Police in 2019 Were Black People

In this South American country, at least 66.6 percent of the femicides reported in 2019 were committed against Black women.

Brazil’s Public Security Forum (FBSP) Monday informed that 79.1 percent of 6,357 persons killed by National Police in 2019 were Black people.

“Violence against African-descendants is increasing over the years,” Public Security Annual Report admitted alluding to a comparison between 2018 and 2019.

The Forum also informed that 74.4 percent of the 47,773 intentional violent deaths reported in 2019 were Black victims.

"Although there was an 18 percent drop in the number of violent deaths in 2019 compared to 2018, Black people’s murders did not decrease," the Annual Report assured.

#RondaJC ‘Não aguentamos mais tanta violência’, afirmam moradores de Nova Descoberta https://t.co/p42A4WUipu pic.twitter.com/p0ttF02QXC — Jornal do Commercio (@jc_pe) July 27, 2018

"We can't stand so much violence anymore," the residents of Nova Descoberta denounced."