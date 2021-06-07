Brazil: 17 Million Women Suffered Aggressions in the Last Year

During the pandemic, 62 percent of the assaulted women experienced a decrease in their family income and 47 percent of them lost their jobs.

The Brazilian Public Safety Forum (FBSP) on Monday published a Datafolha survey stating that 25 percent of women over 16 years of age suffered some type of violence in the last year.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, 17 million women were victims of physical, psychological, or sexual violence. At least 4.3 million women were physically assaulted, which means that eight Brazilian women are beaten every minute.

The main victims of gender violence are young women between 16 and 24 years of age (35 percent) and separated and divorced women (35 percent).

To carry out the third edition of the study "Visible and Invisible: Victimization of Women in Brazil", the researchers took a sample of 2,079 men and women who were interviewed in 130 different municipalities between May 10 and 14.

Apesar dos esforços da sociedade civil e da bancada de oposição no Congresso para assegurar ações proteção às mulheres, esbarramos na misoginia e negligência do governo Bolsonaro, que fez ouvidos mocos diante da gritante elevação de casos de agressão e de feminicídio no Brasil. pic.twitter.com/sacAyT8G7p — Carlos Veras (@carlosveraspt) June 7, 2021

The meme reads, "Despite efforts made by civil society and the opposition caucus in Congress to ensure actions to protect women, we are faced with misogyny and negligence by the Bolsonaro administration, which turned a deaf ear to the glaring rise in cases of aggression and femicide in Brazil."

During the pandemic, 62 percent of the assaulted women experienced a decrease in their family income and 47 percent of them lost their jobs.

"One of the major findings of this study was to verify the impact that income and employment conditions had on the lives of millions of Brazilian women. The lack of financial autonomy further aggravated violence against women in Brazil," FBSP Director Samira Bueno pointed out.

"Racial inequality was also evident: while more than half of black women suffered an assault in the last year, that percentage drops to a third among white women," she added.