Brasil: Ex-President Mello Becomes Bolsonaro's Adviser

Through this appointment, Jair Bolsonaro appears to be seeking political support to avoid his impeachment.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday appointed former President Fernando Collor de Mello (1990-1992) as his economic advisor.

The far-right politician said the decision is due to Collor de Mello's proposals in favor of reducing fuel taxes as demanded by truckers, a social group that supports Bolsonaro.

Since leaving the presidency, Collor de Mello has aligned himself more and more with the right-wing proposals. When he was a senator, he also voted in favor of impeachment against leftist President Dilma Rousseff.

He joined the advisory board after stating that it is necessary to support Bolsonaro's administration during a public meeting in last January.

By 4 x 1, the Brazilian Supreme Court just ruled that the leaked Telegram conversations between Lava Jato prosecuters and Judge Sérgio Moro can be used as admissible evidence by Lula's defense team, which is argueing he was denied the right to a fair trail. pic.twitter.com/sfJRoTRzlC — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) February 9, 2021

By appointing Collor de Mello, Bolsonaro seeks to gain votes in the northeast region, which is largely dominated by the Workers' Party (PT).

The decision also coincides with Bolsonaro's distancing from Vice-President Hamilton Mourao, who was excluded from the last cabinet meeting.

These political moves go in line with the election of Arthur Lira as Lower House President. His mission is to save Bolsonaro from impeachment.