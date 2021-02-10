    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Brazil

Brasil: Ex-President Mello Becomes Bolsonaro's Adviser

  • Jair Bolsonaro (L) and Fernando Collor de Mello (R), Brasilia, Brazil, Feb. 10, 2021.

    Jair Bolsonaro (L) and Fernando Collor de Mello (R), Brasilia, Brazil, Feb. 10, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @economisiones

Published 10 February 2021 (4 hours 9 minutes ago)
Opinion

Through this appointment, Jair Bolsonaro appears to be seeking political support to avoid his impeachment.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday appointed former President Fernando Collor de Mello (1990-1992) as his economic advisor.

RELATED:

Brazilian Court To Try Marielle Franco's Murderers

The far-right politician said the decision is due to Collor de Mello's proposals in favor of reducing fuel taxes as demanded by truckers, a social group that supports Bolsonaro. 

Since leaving the presidency, Collor de Mello has aligned himself more and more with the right-wing proposals. When he was a senator, he also voted in favor of impeachment against leftist President Dilma Rousseff.

He joined the advisory board after stating that it is necessary to support Bolsonaro's administration during a public meeting in last January. 

By appointing Collor de Mello, Bolsonaro seeks to gain votes in the northeast region, which is largely dominated by the Workers' Party (PT).

The decision also coincides with Bolsonaro's distancing from Vice-President Hamilton Mourao, who was excluded from the last cabinet meeting.

These political moves go in line with the election of Arthur Lira as Lower House President. His mission is to save Bolsonaro from impeachment.

Tags

Brazil PT

People

Jair Bolsonaro Fernando Collor de Mello Arthur Lira

Nodal
by teleSUR/ md-JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.