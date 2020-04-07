Boris Johnson is in 'Good Spirits' and 'Stable' in ICU

Johnson was admitted to the London hospital on Sunday, after suffering for more 10+ days of symptoms related to the coronavirus, including high fever and cough, and on Monday he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "in a good spirits" after spending the night in intensive care, a Downing Street spokesman revealed Tuesday.

Johnson has been "stable" after spending the night in St. Thomas Hospital's intensive care unit and continues to be "in good spirits," said the spokesman for the official residence of the British Government.

Other government sources said the 55-year-old president has received a certain amount of oxygen and remains under observation, but is not connected to a ventilater, Cabinet Minister Michael Gove, second in line, told LBC radio.

Earlier today The Queen sent a message to Carrie Symonds and to the Johnson family. She said they were in her thoughts and that she wished the Prime Minister a full and speedy recovery.

Downing Street said Johnson asked Foreign Minister Dominic Raab to replace him when necessary.

Raab is a 46-year-old lawyer and was the one who was in charge of negotiating with Britain the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union (EU).

Johnson was admitted to the London hospital on Sunday, after suffering for more 10+ days of symptoms related to the coronavirus, including high fever and cough, and on Monday he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The British head of government "has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory assistance," the spokesperson said in a statement, adding that Johnson does not have pneumonia.

A ventilator takes over the body's breathing process when the disease has caused the lungs to fail.