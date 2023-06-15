Boris Johnson Deliberately Misled UK Parliament Over Partygate

He was complicit in the campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation of the Lower House's Committee of Privileges.

On Monday, the Committee of Privileges of the House of Commons published a report showing that Boris Johnson, former prime minister of the United Kingdom (UK), deliberately misled parliament over lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have concluded that in deliberately misleading the House Mr. Johnson committed a serious contempt," said the report of the cross-party committee, which has been investigating whether Johnson had willfully misled parliament over Partygate.

"The contempt was all the more serious because it was committed by the prime minister, the most senior member of the government. There is no precedent for a prime minister having been found to have deliberately misled the House."

The committee also concluded Johnson would have been suspended from the House for 90 days if he had not quit as a member of parliament (MP). This period far exceeds the time needed to trigger a recall petition and possible by-election for his seat.

Johnson announced his resignation as an MP last week with immediate effect after receiving a letter from the committee.

Polling by @YouGov shows 69% of people think Boris Johnson knowingly misled MPs over partygate.



Leave or Remain, Labour or Conservative - in every demographic they've measured, the majority believe he lied. pic.twitter.com/PBSTRAPQwp — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) June 15, 2023

The committee recommended that Johnson not be given a former member's pass granting access to parliament that MPs are usually entitled to when they stand down from the House of Commons. It also concluded that Johnson was "complicit in the campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation of the committee."

"This report is a charade," said Johnson, who was fined by the Metropolitan Police in April last year for attending rule-breaking parties during the COVID-19 lockdown. He was forced to resign as prime minister in July last year over a string of scandals, including Partygate.

When revelations of the parties at Downing Street in 2020 and 2021 first emerged in late 2021, Johnson initially said that no rules had been broken. He later apologized and said that he mistook those parties for work events. In evidence given to the Committee of Privileges in March, Johnson admitted misleading the parliament but denied doing it on purpose.