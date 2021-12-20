Boric To Withdraw Accusations Against 2019 Uprising Inmates

"Justice will be served. There are many people who still do not have a trial in progress," said Senator Giorgio Jackson, the head of Gabriel Boric's political campaign.

Chile's President-elect Gabriel Boric will withdraw the accusations raised in the name of the State Security Law against the citizens who were detained as a result of the social protests that began in November 2019.

He explained thus the statements of the President-elect, who in his Sunday victory speech said he had talked to relatives of the victims and was "very clear about what we should do."

Jackson commented that they are analyzing "how a country is healed," referring to those people who suffered irreparable physical damages during the protests and to other citizens "unjustly deprived of their freedom."

The withdrawal of accusations based on the State Security Law "changes the conditions under which the Judicial Branch processes a case. That is something significant and not just any detail," Jackson commented, indicating that Boric could propose an amnesty law if necessary.

Desperté pensando en gases lacrimógenos, jóvenes sin ojos y disparos. Pero por más que reprimían los carabineros, la primera línea resistía. Ya pasaron dos años desde que cubrí el estallido y me sigue poniendo mal. Por esto y más, la emoción de lo ocurrido ayer.

Chile despertó ❤️ https://t.co/WnflhsBrjD — Alina Duarte (@AlinaDuarte_) December 20, 2021

The tweet reads, "I woke up thinking of tear gas, eyeless youth, and gunshots. But the front line held out despite the repression from the military police. It's been two years since I reported the uprising and it still makes me sick. For this and more, I feel emotional about what happened yesterday. Chile woke up. " "Today, four months have passed since the heroic Chilean people took to the streets. When barely a month and a half had passed, I made this video with the help of David Ferreira in editing, with images from Prensa Opal, and with other images I recorded in the streets of Santiago, Valparaiso, and Temuco."

The amnesty proposal could be subject to modifications "but it must be incorporated into the debate without opening wounds. Economic compensation is necessary for the people who suffered the damage. We hope to unite Chile while recognizing all the faces of a historical episode," Jackson added.

"The truth is we have to make a government with enough breadth so that changes can be made," the leftist Senator said and anticipated that they would seek political support in "the organizations that not supported us in the first round."

