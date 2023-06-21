Bomb Blast Kills Three People in Police Vehicle in NE Kenya

"...the victims are two policemen and an engineer..."

On Tuesday afternoon, at least three people were killed by a bomb explosion in the vicinity of the town of Guba, located in Mandera county, near the border with Somalia.

Official reports state that the victims are two policemen and an engineer, but their identities have not yet been revealed; the primary suspect of the incident is the Somali group, Al Shabaab.

Amos Mariba, the Mandera County Commissioner, confirmed the incident and detailed that a security forces vehicle "was hit by an anti-personnel mine."

Mariba also explained that the police vehicle was escorting a bus that was heading from the town of Banisa to Sarman, both located in the north of Mandera, while he assured that after the explosion there was a shootout. "Our officers acted bravely in front of the attackers and managed to repel them," Mariba said.

"There was no further damage. All passengers on the bus have been rescued and are now traveling towards Mandera under full escort," he added.

According to the statement, this event took place two days after two military personnel were killed in an attack by suspected Al Shabaab members in Lamu county, also located near the Somali border, in which more than 20 soldiers were also wounded.

Official reports show that Al Shabaab has carried out numerous attacks in Kenya and against Kenyan military personnel deployed in Somalia.

On Tuesday, in response to this situation, Aden Duale, the Kenyan Defense Minister, said that the government plans to modernize the weaponry of the Armed Forces in order to fight against Al Shabaab and end the attacks in the region.