Bolsonaro's Son Poses with Gun in Hospital After Father's Surgery

He is a gun enthusiast and a pro sports shooter. His Glock 9mm pistol, seen in the photo, is a standard weapon used by federal police in the country.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, posted a photo on his Twitter account together with his father which showed a gun on his waist.

The picture was taken in the room of the Vila Nova Star hospital in San Pablo, where Bolsonaro was operated Sunday to correct a hernia in his wound caused by a stab during his election campaign last year.

"All good with JB Once again we thank the medical team that performed the surgery and all those who prayed and prayed or somehow sent positive energies," wrote Bolsonaro Jr.

Eduardo is a candidate to lead the embassy in the United States and according to him, he is perfect for the role because “I know how to make hamburgers there, in the USA.”

He is a gun enthusiast and a pro sports shooter. His Glock 9mm pistol, seen in the photo, is a standard weapon used by federal police in the country.

The president is also in favor of looser gun laws. In May, the far-right President said he would sign a decree relaxing rules of carrying weapons for collectors, hunters, and sports shooters, known by the acronym CAC.

However, in June, he backed away from the same but proposed three other orders regarding gun access in Brazil, hoping they will be congressionally approved.