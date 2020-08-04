Bolsonaro's Chief of Staff Tests Positive for COVID-19

As of Tuesday morning, Brazil had reported 2,759,439 COVID-19 cases and 95,078 deaths.

In Brazil, the Chief of Staff of the Presidency Walter Braga Netto Monday tested positive for COVID-19 and became President Jair Bolsonaro's seventh minister to contract the disease.

"The minister is fine and asymptomatic," the Staff of the Presidency reported and explained that Braga Neto, 63, “will remain isolated until further medical tests and evaluations are performed. Until then, it will continue to fulfill its agenda remotely."

So far, other members of Bolsonaro's inner circle ill with COVID-19 are Augusto Heleno (Institutional Security Minister), Milton Ribeiro (Education Minister), Wagner Rosario (Federal Comptroller General), Onyx Lorenzoni (Citizenship Minister), Bento Albuquerque (Mines & Energy Minister), and Marcos Pontes (Science & Technology Minister).

Last week, Bolsonaro’s wife also tested positive for coronavirus. The far-right politician also contracted the infection but his latest test showed he was no longer infected.

Bolsonaro was infected on July 7, and although he announced his cure on July 25, he revealed that he still has a lung infection and was taking antibiotics.

As of Tuesday morning, Brazil had reported 2,759,439 COVID-19 cases and 95,078 deaths. As this country is rapidly approaching over 100,000 deaths, however, Bolsonaro continues to deny the relevance of the preventive measures recommended by epidemiologists.

Consistent with his lack of concern for workers' health, the former Capitan recently vetoed a bill that provided financial aid for health professionals who are unable to work because they are infected with the new coronavirus.