Bolsonaro's Approval Rating is Brazil's Lowest in Last 30 Years

The latest polls show Bolsonaro technically tied with former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso as the leader with the least support at this point in his first term.

Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's has witnessed a recent surge in his disapproval rating as his month-over-month number has risen by three percent.

According to the polling company Datfolha, Bolsonaro’s disapproval rating has jumped from 30 percent in April to 33 percent in the month of May.

The poll showed 33 percent of those surveyed considered Bolsonaro's government bad or very bad, up from 30 percent in the previous poll held in April.

Another 33 percent considered the government good or very good, up from 32 percent in the previous poll, and 31 percent considered it regular, down from 33 percent in April. About 2 percent said they did not know, down from 4 percent in the previous poll.

Looking into the future, only 51 percent of the respondents expect the government to be good or very good, down from 65 percent in the previous poll held before Bolsonaro took office in January.

Another 24 percent expect the government to be bad or very bad, up from 12 percent in the previous poll, and 21 percent expect it to be regular, up from 17 percent before Bolsonaro's inauguration.

The Datafolha poll was carried out on July 4-5 among 2,086 people from all over Brazil. The margin of error is two points.