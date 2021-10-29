Bolsonaro Would Be Stoned At COP-26, Brazilian Gen. Mourao Says

He was not welcome in Italy either. Priests in the Italian city where Bolsonaro's great-grandfather was born expressed their shame and rejected the visit of the Brazilian far-right president.

On Friday, Vice President Antonio Mourao announced that Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro will not attend the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP-26) because he will be attacked by the rest of the countries.

"The story is this: it is well-known that President Bolsonaro suffers from a series of criticisms. Then he will arrive at a place where everyone will throw stones at him," the Brazilian general said to justify the absence of the right-wing politician at the summit to be held in Glaslow in November.

Mourao also announced that the Brazilian delegation will be represented by a team led by Environmental Minister Joaquim Leite. This character, however, has also been harshly criticized for favoring the extraction of natural resources from the Amazon basin, where the Bolsonaro administration wants to promote new business activities.

But Glaslow is not the only place where the far-right politician could reap international embarrassment. On Friday, Bolsonaro arrived in Rome to participate in the G20 summit that will take place on October 30 and 31.

Criminal and heartbreaking. Impact of wildcat mining evident in before and after pics of once stunning waterfall in indigenous lands in Roraima, Brazil. Linked to ally of Bolsonaro. This is happening across Amazon. https://t.co/SLGkc3sfE4 pic.twitter.com/k6RNn2MDck — jonathanwatts (@jonathanwatts) February 8, 2021

Previously, the Anguillara Veneta Mayor Alessandra Buoso granted him the title of "honorary citizen" of the city where Bolsonaro's great-grandfather was born. This gesture, however, did not please the Diocese of Padua, which asked the Brazilian president to "promote policies that respect justice, health, and the environment."

To express their rejection, Italian priests will not receive Bolsonaro at the San Anthony Basilica when he visits the Anguillara Veneta on Monday.

"The friars responsible for the basilica said there will be no delegation to receive him. He will be able to carry out his devotions 'like a simple believer'," local outlet La Stampa reported, and recalled that the Brazilian bishops are "loudly denouncing" violence, abuses, environmental devastation, and the "serious health, economic, ethical, social, and political crisis" prompted by the Bolsonaro administration.