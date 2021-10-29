    • Live
News > Latin America

Bolsonaro Would Be Stoned At COP-26, Brazilian Gen. Mourao Says

  • The sign reads,

    The sign reads, "Bolsonaro, go to jail!", Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 26, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @Internazionale

Published 29 October 2021 (2 hours 41 minutes ago)
Opinion

He was not welcome in Italy either. Priests in the Italian city where Bolsonaro's great-grandfather was born expressed their shame and rejected the visit of the Brazilian far-right president.

On Friday, Vice President Antonio Mourao announced that Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro will not attend the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP-26) because he will be attacked by the rest of the countries.

"The story is this: it is well-known that President Bolsonaro suffers from a series of criticisms. Then he will arrive at a place where everyone will throw stones at him," the Brazilian general said to justify the absence of the right-wing politician at the summit to be held in Glaslow in November.

Mourao also announced that the Brazilian delegation will be represented by a team led by Environmental Minister Joaquim Leite. This character, however, has also been harshly criticized for favoring the extraction of natural resources from the Amazon basin, where the Bolsonaro administration wants to promote new business activities.

But Glaslow is not the only place where the far-right politician could reap international embarrassment. On Friday, Bolsonaro arrived in Rome to participate in the G20 summit that will take place on October 30 and 31.

Previously, the Anguillara Veneta Mayor Alessandra Buoso granted him the title of "honorary citizen" of the city where Bolsonaro's great-grandfather was born. This gesture, however, did not please the Diocese of Padua, which asked the Brazilian president to "promote policies that respect justice, health, and the environment."

To express their rejection, Italian priests will not receive Bolsonaro at the San Anthony Basilica when he visits the Anguillara Veneta on Monday.

"The friars responsible for the basilica said there will be no delegation to receive him. He will be able to carry out his devotions 'like a simple believer'," local outlet La Stampa reported, and recalled that the Brazilian bishops are "loudly denouncing" violence, abuses, environmental devastation, and the "serious health, economic, ethical, social, and political crisis" prompted by the Bolsonaro administration.

