Bolsonaro Wanted Armed Actions Against the Quarantine in Brazil

The Brazilian president's intentions are exposed once again after the Supreme Court ordered the disclosure of the contents of a "secret" cabinet meeting held in April.

Former Justice Minister Sergio Moro denounced that Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro intended to provide weapons for violent rebellions against mayors and governors.

“The flexibilization of the possession and bearing of arms policies can be legitimately discussed. However, it cannot be intended, as the president desired, to promote a kind of armed rebellion against the health measures imposed by governors and mayors,” Moro tweeted on Monday.

"Nor is it recommended that mechanisms for controlling and tracking the use of weapons and ammunition be simply revoked, as there is a risk of diversion of weapons intended for the protection of ordinary citizens for the benefit of criminals," he added.

During a cabinet meeting on April 22, Bolsonaro asked to arm the population to prevent a dictatorship from being established in Brazil, a fact that, in his opinion, would be possible taking into account the actions of governors and mayors during the COVID pandemic -19.

On Tuesday, Bolsonaro accused the former Justice minister of being a coward who wanted to impose an ordinance to fine those who did not obey the COVID-19 prevention measures and to force the coronavirus infected people to stay at home.​​​​​​​

A extrema direita resgata a experiência maquiavélica de usar a religião em favor de quem governa.



Político que se diz evangélico ou católico fervoroso para ganhar votos, como se fosse fruto de um milagre.



USA, Brasil, Espanha, Bolívia, ...



Buen texto: https://t.co/HX9eiOqu11 pic.twitter.com/BnvAVQ0XG7 — Maria Dantas (@_Maria_Dantas_) June 2, 2020

Following the Machiavellian experience, the Far-Right uses religion in favor of those who rule. As if it were the result of a miracle, a politician calls himself an evangelical or a fervent Catholic to win votes. United States, Brazil, Spain, Bolivia.

"At that secret [ministerial meeting published by the Supreme Court], Moro was cowardly silent. He wanted an ordinance to fine anyone who was on the street... he was perfectly aligned with another ideology that was not ours. Thank God we have gotten rid of him,” Bolsonaro said, as reported by local media.

The Brazilian president also criticized Moro for creating difficulties to relax laws over firearms possession​​​​​​​ in this South American nation.

"Moro ignored my decrees and the law to make it difficult for good citizens to possess and carry firearms," he told his supporters.

As of Tuesday morning, Brazil had reported 531,768 COVID-19 cases and 30,152 deaths, making it the second country with the greatest pandemic impact, after the United States, which has reported 1,866,589 COVID-19 cases and 107,370 deaths in the world.​​​​​​​

