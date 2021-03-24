Bolsonaro To Create COVID-19 Committee After 12 Million Cases

"Life comes first," the Brazilian president said in the presence of subnational authorities whom he has harshly criticized for having set health measures.

For the first time since coronavirus infections began a year ago, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday announced the creation of a "national committee" to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

This came at a time when the South American country has acknowledged the existence of 12,136,615 COVID-19 cases and 298,843 related deaths so far. Not to mention that the health system is collapsed by the consequences of the Brazilian strain, which is causing over 3,000 excess deaths per day.

The far-right Capitan announced his "national pact" accompanied by authorities from Parliament and the Supreme Court in a symbolic act designed to generate the impression of "harmony" between the three functions of the state.

"A coordination will be created together with the governors... the Committee will meet every week," Bolsonaro said in a brief statement.

Brazil is the modern version of the 90's TV show Early Edition. Tomorrow's newspaper today. Now to read it...https://t.co/HwV29tETAg pic.twitter.com/Db7ZJMeQW6 — Dr. Ali Khan (@DrAliSKhan) March 24, 2021

During this ceremony, Bolsonaro wore a mask, avoided downplaying the pandemic, and stressed that "life comes first."

This late "humanitarian" recognition occurred in the presence of subnational authorities whom the Captain has harshly criticized for having set social restriction measures.

The Brazilian president also stressed the importance of mass vaccination, although he again recommended a series of drugs whose efficacy has not been scientifically proven to combat the virus.