Bolsonaro Criticizes Argentina's Decision to Legalize Abortion

"If it depends on me, abortion will never be approved," Brazil's President said. Meanwhile, 1 million unsafe abortions are performed in his country every year.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro Wednesday criticized Argentina's decision to legalize abortion, assuring that it is the government's "consent to kill children.”

"If it depends on me, abortion will never be approved in Brazil. I'm sorry for Argentine children that will be taken away from their mothers' wombs," the far-right-wing president said.

Meanwhile, Brazilian social organizations celebrated the measure that allows Argentine women to end their pregnancies up to 14 weeks of gestation.

Lawmaker Samia Bonfim, a Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL) member, assured that "Argentina's Safe Abortion law is a great victory, which was won after years of struggle."

According to the Brazilian Constitution, abortion is legal if the pregnancy results from rape, when the mother's life is at risk, or when the fetus has malformations



Great day for women in Argentina as the South American country legalise abortion.



Just a shame that Brazil signed Geneva Consensus Declaration. https://t.co/BQ7mqZ6VQp — Sammy (@SammyAEC) December 30, 2020

"Many women, however, cannot stop their pregnancies because the abortion pills, which are the only legal way to abort in Brazil, do not have any effect on them," journalist Leilane Menezes reported.

"Miles for Women's Lives Operation" is an organization that helps Brazilian women to have safe abortions in other countries where it is legal. On Wednesday, it informed that help requests increased amid the pandemic.

“Since September, we have helped 100 Brazilian women to access legal abortion, but our reach is still limited," Miles founder Juliana Reis said, noting that 1 million unsafe abortions are performed in her country every year.

"Our action has changed their lives and also the lives of their children and families. But we want to change the whole country," Reis added.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, sexual violence increased by 40 percent, according to the Brazilian Public Security Forum. Public hospitals also reported a greater demand for abortion services.