'Bolsonaro Should Not Offend The Argentine People', Lula Says

The Workers Party leader rejected Bolsonaro's offensive words against the winners of the primaries in Argentina.

Brazil's former President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva blasted the statement made by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro about Alberto Fernandez's victory in the Argentinean presidential primary elections.

“I saw a speech by Bolsonaro against Argentina and the victory of Alberto Fernandez. I could not believe that a Brazilian President had such foolishness and sassiness to talk about his most important trade partner and strategic ally​​​​​ by offending the Argentine people and the man who won the primary elections,” Lula said in an interview granted from jail.​​​​ on Friday.

Last week, the far-right Brazilian President expressed his disgust at the electoral failure of President Mauricio Macri, a neo-liberal politician who lost by more than 15 percentage points in the elections held on August 11.

Besides describing the winning candidates as "left-wing bandits," Bolsonaro said that Brazil will not welcome the Argentines when they begin to escape from their country due to the return of Peronism to power.

The Workers' Party (PT) leader also criticized the support Bolsonaro has provided to the Macri administration despite its poor economic performance.

"Does Bolsonaro think that Macri, who brought inflation to 74 percent, is good for Argentina? The one who increased the external debt to US$100 billion? The one who greatly increased the amount of people sleeping at the streets of Buenos Aires? For the love of God," Lula said.

Em entrevista ao jornalista Bob Fernandes (TVE Bahia), q será exibida hoje, às 18h, nas redes sociais, o presidente Lula destacou que Guedes quer destruir a economia brasileira e q não se importa em permanecer preso até demonstrar os abusos cometidos contra ele.#LulaNaTVEBahi pic.twitter.com/KqyRMWRkRO — Benedita da Silva (@dasilvabenedita) August 16, 2019

"In an interview with journalist Bob Fernandes (TVE Bahia), which will be broadcasted today at 6:00 pm through social networks, President Lula said that [Jair Bolsonaro's Economy Minister ] Guedes wants to destroy the Brazilian economy and that it does not matter if he remains imprisoned until abuses committed against him can be demonstrated."

Regarding the return of the left to power in Latin America, Bolsonaro described critics of neoliberalism in inappropriate terms during a meeting in the city of Parnaiba.

“We will end the poop of Brazil. The poop is this race of corrupted and communists. In the next elections, let's sweep this red gang from Brazil. Since Venezuela is good [for this people], I'll send this gang there. Whoever wants a little further north will go to Cuba.

Lula da Silva explained that, once again, this sort of political discourse demonstrates the clear incompatibility between Bolsonaro's personal attitudes and the office he holds.

“Bolsonaro behaves like the chief of the hooligans. He doesn't want the team to improve. He wants conditions to continue booing and cursing. That is what he wants," the former leftist president stressed.​​​​​​​