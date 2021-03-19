Bolsonaro Seeks to Halt Subnational COVID-19 Restrictions

"Show me a single country that is handling the COVID-19 problem well? People are dying everywhere," he said and framed criticism of his mishandling of the pandemic into a conspiracy to overthrow him.

President Jair Bolsonaro filed an appeal of unconstitutionality before the Federal Supreme Court against the governors’ decrees that seek to contain the COVID-19 pandemic through epidemiological restrictions.

He argues that the closure of activities can only be based on approved laws and not on decrees of subnational governments because "there is no generic provision delegating competence to local executive bodies for that."

His administration's appeal also holds that closures of activities for public health reasons "must preserve the economic autonomy of the people".

The far-right President is trying to hinder the efforts of subnational governments at a time when the Brazilian health system is collapsed due to a lack of beds in intensive care units, an insufficient number of respirators and oxygen tanks, and the absence of a national vaccination policy.

In response to mounting criticism against him, Captain Bolsonaro reaffirmed his usual beliefs, denied the severity of the pandemic, and downplayed the efficacy of vaccines.

"Show me a single country in the world that is handling the COVID-19 problem well? People are dying everywhere," Bolsonaro said and framed criticism of his mishandling of the pandemic into an alleged conspiracy to overthrow him.

"This issue has become a war against the President. This is one of the few countries where they want to overthrow the President... These guys want to bring me down."