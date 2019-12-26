Bolsonaro Says He Had Partial Memory Loss From Bathroom Fall

“I had partial memory loss. This morning I managed to recover a lot of stuff,” Bolsonaro told the Band TV network Tuesday night. “Now I am fine. I did not know, for instance, what I had done in the previous day.”

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday night that he briefly lost his memory after falling at his presidential residence in Brasilia, the capital, earlier this week.

The president’s office disclosed on Monday that Bolsonaro, 64, had suffered a fall and was taken to a hospital Monday night for a brain scan, which detected no abnormalities. Bolsonaro spent the night in the hospital and was discharged on Tuesday.

“I had partial memory loss. This morning I managed to recover a lot of stuff,” Bolsonaro told the Band TV network Tuesday night. “Now I am fine. I did not know, for instance, what I had done in the previous day.”

Bolsonaro's office said he fell in the bathroom; however, they did not specify the cause of his fall on Monday evening.

Since September 2018, Bolsonaro has undergone four surgeries because of a knife attack he suffered during the election campaign.

Recently, the right-wing president also told journalists he potentially had skin cancer, but a biopsy ruled out the disease, despite his comments.

The Brazilian President has faced heavy criticism inside the South American country for his controversial remarks and policies, including his insistence to commercialize the Amazon region.