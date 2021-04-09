Bolsonaro Rejects Supreme Court's COVID-19 Pandemic Inquiry

The reaction comes after Supreme Court Justice Luis Roberto Barroso demanded this Thursday that the Senate conduct an inquiry into the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which Bolsonaro has publicly disregarded on several occasions.

On Friday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro rejected a Supreme Court probe of his administration's response to the COVID-1 pandemic. Bolsonaro said that the court has "no moral courage" to carry out the investigation.

The reaction comes after Supreme Court Justice Luis Roberto Barroso demanded this Thursday that the Senate conduct an inquiry into the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which Bolsonaro has publicly disregarded on several occasions.

El pdte del Senado, R. Pacheco, cree que no es momento investigar a Bolsonaro, pero hoy criticó el negacionismo del pdte y aseguró una vez instalada la comisión de investigación permitirá “todas las condiciones para que funcione bien y llegue a todas las conclusiones necesarias”. — Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR) April 9, 2021

"The Senate president, R. Pacheco, believes that it is not the time to investigate Bolsonaro, but today he criticized the president's denial and assured once the investigative commission is installed, it will allow “all the conditions for it to work well and reach all the necessary conclusions."

teleSUR's correspondent in Brazil, Nacho Lemus, reported that "Minister Barroso consulted his Supreme Court peers before determining the opening of a parliamentary commission to investigate Bolsonaro's omissions in the face of the pandemic. The plenary of the Court will vote the guideline next week; everything indicates that it will be approved."

Nonetheless, "the Senate president, R. Pacheco, believes that it is not the time to investigate Bolsonaro, but today he criticized the president's denial and said that once the investigative commission is installed, he will allow "all the conditions for it to work well and reach all the necessary conclusions," Lemus added.