Bolsonaro Pledges Protection Against Mining To Indigenous

Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro pledged to the Indigenous Yanomami community to preserve their Amazon demarcation from mining. The far-right leader seeks a rapprochement with these demographics ahead of the 2022 election.

"Your wishes will be respected. If you do not want to mine, there will be no mining," Bolsonaro said during the meeting. However, he remarked that other communities were willing to allow mining into their territories.

"Yesterday Bolsonaro visited indigenous territories in Roraima and was called "'makadawalitsa" by indigenous people, an adjective meaning: rude, useless, and worthless. From whites in the city to the Indigenous in the Amazon, there is a unanimous perception that a useless president governs us."

In Roraima, over 20,000 wildcat miners have invaded protected Indigenous lands, burning the homes of community chiefs and raiding a police station.