Bolsonaro Declines To Testify on His Meddling With Police

Brazil's president was summoned to appear in person to testify on accusations that he attempted to appoint officials in order to protect his family and friends.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro informed the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that he will not testify over the investigation into his alleged interference in the Federal Police's work.

His decision was notified on Thursday by the Attorney General's Office (AGU) which is the body in charge of the defense of the Executive branch in judicial proceedings.

STF Minister Celso de Mello ordered that Bolsonaro appear to testify in person and not in writing in the framework of the open investigation. His order is based on a rule that establishes that the holders of the three branches of government may only appear in writing when they are witnesses or victims, but not when they are investigated or charged.

The current investigations refer to statements by former Minister Sergio Moro who accused Bolsonaro of "political interference in the Federal Police" by trying to appoint officials in order to protect his family and friends.

The judicial process against Bolsonaro was halted in December 2019 due to the uncertainty of his appearance or not in the Court. However, the investigations were resumed in April, after Moro presented a video in which Bolsonaro assured that he had "the power" to "interfere" in all the ministries.

After listening to several ministers, lawmakers, delegates, and the recordings of a ministerial meeting, the STF determined in September that Bolsonaro should appear in person to testify in the investigation.

PF is an autonomous body subordinated to the Ministry of Justice and his director is appointed by the President of the Republic.