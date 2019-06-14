Bolsonaro Breaks Silence to Defend Brazilian Justice Minister

Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro is facing new accusations of corruption following the publication of leaked documents by The Intercept last Sunday.

Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has come to the defense of his Justice Minister Sergio Moro after the latter was accused of improperly coordinating with prosecutors when he was a high-profile anti-corruption judge.

Bolsonaro, who was mostly quiet after the allegations surfaced against Moro, has finally broken his silence in favor of his Justice Minister.

Bolsonaro said Sergio Moro had revealed the "promiscuity" of power and corruption - an accomplishment which had "no price." Moro was the face of the Car Wash investigation which put former president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva in jail.

The Brazilian President is also facing heavy criticism over the Moro case, as he appointed the latter as Justice Minister shortly after his election.

Bolsonaro’s recent comments mark the first time that the Brazilian President has addressed the issue since news site The Intercept published on Sunday leaked documents and chat messages allegedly showing Moro offered guidance to prosecutors of the task force to influence the course of last year's presidential campaign.

The case eventually prevented Lula from running in the election.

Moro and prosecutors deny any wrongdoing. But the Brazilian Bar Association has called for the suspension of the minister and others pending an investigation.