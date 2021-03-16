    • Live
News > Brazil

Bolsonaro Appoints Fourth Health Minister in Just Over a Year

  • President of the Cardiology Society Marcelo Queiroga said that he will follow the policy of Bolsonaro's administration.

Published 16 March 2021
Opinion

Former Health Ministers renounced last year as they opposed some of Bolsonaro's most dangerous ideas, such as treating patients with the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

In just over a year, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro appointed on Tuesday his fourth Health Minister as the COVID-19 pandemic devastates the country.

The President of the Cardiology Society, Marcelo Queiroga, will substitute Eduardo Pazuello. The official told reporters that his approach to the crisis "is that of the Bolsonaro administration, not of the health minister."

"The president of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology, Marcelo Queiroga, accepted Bolsonaro's proposal to assume Minister of Health's position. He was the president's 2nd option; the first one refused. He will be the 4th minister in just over a year."

Former Health Ministers quit last year as they opposed some of Bolsonaro's most dangerous ideas, such as treating patients with the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine. teleSUR correspondent in Brazil Ignacio Lemus reports that Quiroga was Bolsonaro's second choice to replace Eduardo Pazuello since the first candidate did not accept.

As of Tuesday, Brazil reports more than 11.5 million COVID-19 cases and over 279 000 deaths. The authorities have confirmed that the country is facing a COVID-19 vaccine shortage.

Reuters, Al Jazeera
by teleSUR/esf-MS
