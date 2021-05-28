Bolsonaro Reattempts To Curb Subnational COVID-19 Restrictions

Brazil's President urged the Supreme Court judges to declare unconstitutional the curfews imposed in Bahia, Rio Grande do Sul, and Brasilia.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro filed a new appeal before the Supreme Court against epidemiological measures implemented by subnational governments.

He urged judges to declare "unconstitutional" the curfews imposed in Bahia, Rio Grande do Sul, Brasilia, and other States considering this health measure "an exaggeration."

The Union Attorney General's Office (AGU), which represents the Executive branch, urged the judicial system to assess the devastating effects that social distancing has on education, family relations, and physical and mental health.

"This legal action seeks to guarantee citizens' fundamental guarantees such as their rights to work and live," AGU stated without mentioning that Brazil already accumulates 457,000 deaths due to the disease.

COVID 19 Update



By close of yesterday,The world had recorded 169,616,827 cases of COVID 19 in total, USA leading with 33,999,680 cases arising from +24,393 new cases. India with +179,770.

New deaths

India +3,558

Brazil +2,130

USA +630

Argentina +547 pic.twitter.com/vf44rVfUlV — Mawangwa Ibrahim (@mawangwa) May 28, 2021

This is not the first occasion on which Bolsonaro refuses to take action against the health crisis caused by COVID-19, a disease he calls "the little flu." In March, he sued a group of governors who tried to impose curfews in their territories. Today, the Brazilian president is once again hindering the decisions of local authorities amid the third wave of the pandemic in the country. Over the last week, Brazil reported 64,000 new COVID-19 cases and 1,800 related deaths. Currently, the Senate is investigating Bolsonaro's management of the pandemic.