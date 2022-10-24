Bolsonarista Who Threw a Grenade at Brazilian Police Surrenders

After an attack that left two police officers injured, Jair Bolsonaro's ally Roberto Jefferson barricaded himself in his residence on Sunday.

In the early hours of Monday, former lawmaker Roberto Jefferson, a well-known ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, was admitted to a common prison after he attacked Federal Police agents who tried to arrest him with rifle shots and grenades.

On Sunday, after a violent incident that shocked Brazil amid the electoral campaign, Bolsonaro tried to distance himself from Jefferson, accusing him of being a "bandit" and denying having any relationship with him.

Nevertheless, this time, the far-right Brazilian president, who facilitated the purchase of assault weapons by civilians during his term, could not distort the truth.

Social networks exploded with images of Jefferson and Bolsonaro embracing in an act in the Presidency just one week before the elections that will take place on Oct. 30.

Brazilian public opinion harshly criticized Bolsonaro for having sent his justice minister to Jefferson's residence to negotiate his surrender.

Ódio, violência e desrespeito às leis. Roberto Jefferson não é apenas criminoso e um dos principais aliados do nosso adversário: ele é a cara do que Bolsonaro prega. #EquipeLula pic.twitter.com/y3ZLrnfXuJ — Lula 13 (@LulaOficial) October 24, 2022

Lula's tweet reads, “Hate, violence and disrespect for the law. Roberto Jefferson is not just a criminal, he is one of our adversary's main allies. He is the face of what Bolsonaro preaches.”

After the attack that left two police officers injured by grenade splinters, the far-right activist barricaded himself in his residence in the city of Levy Gasparian, in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

Police officers were trying to enforce an arrest warrant issued by the Supreme Court after Jefferson, the main leader of the Brazilian Labor Party (PTB), failed to comply with house arrest demands.

Previously, Bolsonaro's ally was accused of threatening the Brazilian democracy, the Supreme Court and other institutions. Although he was serving house arrest, Jefferson remained active, meeting with fellow supporters and posting photos of him carrying weapons.

After knowing that Bolsonaro had called him a "bandit" on Sunday, Jefferson threw what appears to be a threat against his leader, claiming that "he would not agree to be abandoned," as reported by UOL outlet.

